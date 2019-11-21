The Brusly Panthers are set to take on another group of Tigers in the second round of the playoffs this Friday.
No. 8 Marksville rolls into Panther Stadium to face Brusly after defeating No. 25 Erath 28-21 last week.
“They’re well-coached on both sides of the ball,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said of Marksville. They have a very good running back that we’ll have to contain. He’s rushed for close to 1,700 yards. They’re good offensively, and we want to make sure we protect the football. It’ll be a field position game.”
Daniel Miller leads the Tiger rushing attack this season with 21 touchdowns and 1,354 yards.
Marksville enters the game averaging 37.3 points per game, including last week’s win over Erath and hasn’t scored less than 28 points all season.
The Tigers (9-2) finished second in District 3-3A behind Caldwell Parish, who defeated Marksville 35-34 in the final week of the regular season.
In Friday’s matchup, Marksville’s potent offense will matchup with Brusly’s stout defense. The Panther defensive unit has surrendered an average of 7.4 points per game in the last five weeks, which includes two shutouts.
Last week’s game was technically a road game for Brusly, but the visiting fans seemingly outnumbered the Donaldsonville faithful at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.
Schooler said the team’s normal preparation won’t change with having a home game and he lauded his team’s ability to handle the moment last Friday night.
“They handled the travel well and did what we needed to do to beat a good Donaldsonville team,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.