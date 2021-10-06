After earning a 5-0 start to the season, Brusly faces arguably its toughest task to date Friday when the team hosts fellow undefeated program University High.
The Cubs are also 5-0 riding a streak of three shut out wins over Dunham, Baker and Glen Oaks.
In those three games, the Cubs outscored their opponents 136-0.
“You work in the offseason to put yourself in position to play these guys in these types of games,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “They’ll (U-High) be well coached, and we’ll have to play clean football.”
Each week, an opponent has provided a test for Brusly, including last week in the team’s 84-0 win over Collegiate BR.
All those experiences can be used in preparation for the matchup Friday against one of the best teams in District 3A as well as the state.
“As you play each week, you hope that things prepare you for a variety of things, good and bad,” Schooler said. “U-High will be disciplined, and we’ll have to be disciplined and physical on both lines of scrimmage.”
The Brusly starters played sparingly in last week’s blowout, which allowed some of the backups to get important Friday night reps.
“Some younger guys were able to get some Friday night reps and a couple of guys stood out,” Schooler said. Some of those younger guys will get more playing time on Friday nights after what they put on film last Friday night.”
Physicality on both lines is the key to both teams’ success. Schooler said U-High is a good team but similar to every other week, the focus in practice is on themselves and the things they need to get corrected to continue to improve each week.
Even with the undefeated start, Schooler said he doesn’t believe his team has sustained a high level of play for an entire game so far.
“We’ve made progress,” he said. “I still don’t think we’ve played a full 48 minutes. “We’ve had spurts, but we need to put a full 48 minutes together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.