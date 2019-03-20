The Brusly Panthers did all of their damage in the first three innings and it was enough to beat the St. Michael Warriors 10-2 Wednesday night in Brusly.
Wednesday’s win snapped Brusly’s nine-game losing streak.
“Felt very good (to get a win),” said Brusly head coach Tait Dupont. “We’ve been struggling here lately and we kind of put it all together. We had good pitching tonight, we played solid defense and we hit the ball. That’s something we hadn’t been doing. We hadn’t been really good in all three phases lately and we just put it all together tonight and played well.”
Wade Curry kicked off the scoring in the first inning with a triple that scored two runs. Tyler Tussey followed Curry’s triple with a double to center field that drove Curry in for a 3-0 Brusly lead.
Caleb Dunn’s single to right field gave the Panthers a 4-0 advantage.
St. Michael added one run in the second before Brusly added to the lead. Bray Bourgoyne’s single made it 5-1 and Tussey drove in two more runs with another double to center field that extended the lead to 7-1.
Macade Wright’s single in the third made the score 9-1.
Tussey led the Panther offense with three hits and three RBIs. Wright, Bourgoyne and Tyler Albert had two hits apiece. Albert earned the win on the mound, throwing a complete game allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts.
“I told them to just forget about the last games,” Dupont said. “You can’t do anything about them All you have to do is worry about this one game and after this game’s over, we’ll worry about the next one. One game at a time, whether you win or lose.”
