It was a busy week for the new-look Brusly Lady Panthers softball squad, but they left last week unblemished, earning five wins over four straight days to remain undefeated to start the season.
Brusly (5-0) defeated E.D. White 16-13 on the road in the season opener Wednesday before defeating St. John 21-15 at home Thursday night.
The Lady Panthers competed in the Houma tournament Friday and Saturday where they defeated Thomas Jefferson 8-6 on Friday and E.D. White 13-3 and South LaFourche 7-5 on Saturday.
The Lady Panther bats opened the season with a bang. Haley Joffrion went 5-for-5 in the game with three home runs, one of which was a grand slam and eight RBIs. She wasn’t the only Lady Panther to take a pitch out of the park.
Bailey Richardson hit a grand slam and freshman Amelia Bouvier hit a homer in the win. Brusly racked up 16 hits.
In the final game of the tournament, the Lady Panthers led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth before South Lafourche stormed back in the game with five runs, but could not get any closer.
Bailey Richardson earned the win after tossing a complete game and allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts.
Claire Suter hit an inside-the-park home run in the fifth that gave Brusly a 3-0 lead. Suter led the way with three hits in the game. Britt Bourgoyne, Haley Leray, and Joffrion had two hits apiece.
“It’s growing pains. We’re going to go through some of this,” Bouvier said after the win over St. John. “We knew going into this year that losing as many we’d have to play a different style. We have to make plays on defense, our pitchers are spinning the ball. We have to make plays when we have the opportunity and right now we’re not. Luckily we’re scoring more runs than the opposing team.”
