After helping lead the 2019 Brusly softball team to a state title and capturing every softball award possible following her senior season, it was only right that Southeastern Louisiana pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux’s High School career be honored in the biggest way.
That came Thursday night when her No. 19 jersey was officially retired at My-U field following Brusly softball’s game against Kaplan.
Comeaux’s No.19 joins Carli Jo LeBlanc’s No. 25 as the program’s two retired jerseys. LeBlanc passed away in 2016.
There is also a section on the field dedicated to former Brusly softball player Kaitlin “Kay-Bugg” David, which is called Kay-Bugg’s Corner. David passed away in 2020.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s really such a big honor,” Comeaux said. “Kay-Bugg was one of my big inspirations in playing softball. She was always there for me. She helped me grow as a player and Jo is just No. 1 and also coach (Julie) Mayeux, that’s just an amazing honor to be up there with them.”
Comeaux admitted that when she heard over the summer that her number would be retired, it came as a surprise.
However, after Comeaux’s senior season that ended with a state title and host of individual awards, Brusly coach Beau Bouvier said he knew her number needed to be retired.
“The other two people, they’re not here anymore,” Bouvier said. “We knew when she won everything, we were going to retire it. We just didn’t know when. When the death of Kay-Bugg happened, me and coach Mayeux said we gotta do it. You just never know. She accomplished every award. She’s so well deserved. Team championship came first and she would trade all those awards for that because that’s the kind of person she is. She was the ultimate team player. As much of all the individual accomplishments she won, none meant as much as the state title.”
In her senior year alone, Comeaux racked up awards which included District MVP, Metro MVP, championship game MVP, Class 3A MVP, Miss Louisiana Softball Player of the Year and Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.
She finished her senior season with a 25-1 record in the circle with a 0.558 ERA. She threw 163 innings and accumulated 288 strikeouts.
She totaled 709 strikeouts in 500 innings throughout her high school career with a 1.52 ERA.
Comeaux was a four-time First Team All-District, four-time First Team All-Metro and four-time First Team All-State selection as well as the District MVP in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She was the Metro MVP in 2017 and 2019. Her high school record in the circle was 72-13.
Not to be outdone by her pitching prowess, Comeaux was productive at the plate as well. She had a .423 career batting average with 128 RBIs.
“Shaeeta Brown-Williams is the most decorated athlete to come through Brusly High School, hands down with all the things she’s accomplished” Bouvier said. “MC (Comeaux), you’re the most decorated softball player to come through Brusly High School.”
Before all Comeaux’s success came on the field, there were doubts that she would be pitcher at all, nonetheless one of the more dominant high school pitchers in the state for four years.
As the youngest of three sisters, Mary-Cathryn had a high bar to reach the level that her sisters Carlie and Camryn set. It’s safe to say she met those expectations and exceeded it.
MC was expected to play outfield but she recalled an injury to Camryn that set the stage for to get her first action in the circle and the rest was history.
“We were actually in the Sulphur tournament and my older sister Camryn was running to first and she pulled her hamstring, so I had to pitch that tournament and it was my first outing. I think it was against Florien. I did really good and then it never stopped from there.”
