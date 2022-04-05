Brusly softball got just what it needed to shake off a brief slump Monday night.
The bats produced provided 11 hits, while the combination of Amelia Bouvier and Ryleigh Carline allowed Livonia’s offense to muster only two hits in a 10-0 win in five innings at My-U Field to end a three-game losing streak.
“It was good to get a win,” said Brusly coach Beau Bouvier. “We were on a three-game losing streak, so we wanted to come out her and get back on track.”
Amelia Bouvier’s RBI single jumpstarted the four-run second inning for Brusly. Halsey Coco’s single, followed by Britt Bourgoyne’s RBI double to right field put Brusly ahead 4-0.
The Lady Panthers kept the momentum going in the third. Ava Leger sent a double down the left field line that scored a run before the home team added two more in the frame to take a 7-0 advantage heading into the fourth inning.
Emma Fabre’s double in the fifth extended Brusly’s lead to 9-0. Laila Clark stole second and Fabre stole home for the game’s final run.
Bouvier pitched three innings and allowed no hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Carline went two innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Fabre, Bourgoyne and Coco paced Brusly with two hits apiece.
Brusly has four games left to close out the regular season and coach Bouvier his team is focusing on improvement and preparing for the playoffs.
“These games for us are about getting back to playing the way we want to play,” he said. “It’s about playoff seeding and we want to treat all of these last games like playoff situations.”
