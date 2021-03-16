Brusly softball swept three games at its tournament over the weekend.
The three wins boosted the Lady Panther win streak to five games as of Monday evening.
Brusly picked up a 19-3 win in four innings. over Central Lafourche on Friday before coming back from a 7-2 deficit in the fourth inning to beat St. James 12-8 on Saturday.
The Lady Panthers closed out tournament play with a 10-0 shut out of St. Joseph in five innings. All games were played at Alexander Park in Brusly.
“We started hitting the ball again,” Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier said. “Putting runs on the board takes pressure off the pitcher. We finally have our full team together and that has helped.”
Two starters, Emma Fabre, and Laila Clark joined softball after making a deep playoff run with the basketball team.
In the win over Central Lafourche, Brusly racked up 17 hits and opened the game with nine runs in the top half of the first inning.
Haley Joffrion led the way with four hits, including three doubles. Clark and Amelia Bouvier had three hits apiece. Clark hit a two-run home run in the fourth.
Bouvier was the winning pitcher. She tossed a complete game while allowing four hits with three strikeouts.
St. James jumped out to a 4-0 before Brusly got runs on the board in the bottom of the third thanks to Britt Bourgoyne’s RBI double to left field and Clark’s RBI single that brought Bourgoyne home.
Clark’s RBI double to left field in the fifth inning gave Brusly the lead. Bouvier singled to right field and extended the lead to 9-7 heading into the sixth and the Lady Panthers never relinquished the lead.
“These are the kinds of games you want to be in, the close ones,” coach Bouvier said. “It helps you build team chemistry.”
Bourgoyne had a massive game at the plate. She went 4-for-5 with six RBIs, including a three-run home run in the sixth. Clark had three hits in the game.
Bailey Richardson pitched five innings while allowing seven hits with five strikeouts.
Amelia Bouvier was back in the circle for Brusly in the tournament’s final game and she did not disappoint. She threw a complete game and allowed three hits to go with three strikeouts.
Clark hit a three-run blast in the fourth as part of a seven-run rally in the inning.
Softball had made it to this same point last year before it shut down because of the pandemic. Coach Bouvier admitted the experience from the lost games last year could’ve helped his team, but the new season breeds excitement for all.
“I think with us moving into Phase 3, everybody is just ready to play,” he said. “The fans are ready and will be in the stands and that brings excitement. I tell the girls enjoy it because you never know when it’ll be taken away.”
