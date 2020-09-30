The prep football season in Louisiana begins Friday and Brusly opens the season at home with a formidable opponent in St. Michael.
Fresh off of last week’s scrimmage against Dunham, Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said the focus is on what his team needs to do and not on the opponent.
“We’re focusing on us and correcting the mistakes that we made,” he said.
Schooler said the film from the scrimmage shed light on some ups and downs and what needs to happen to play Brusly football.
“We had some explosive plays offensively and defensively we were able to get a pick six,” he said. “We need to be better tacklers and more aggressive up front on both sides of the ball.”
St. Michael is a familiar opponent for Brusly as the two teams clashed in Week 3 of the 2019 season.
Brusly came out victorious in a 16-6 defensive slug fest on the road. St. Michael finished the 2019 regular season with a 6-4 mark. The Warriors season ended with a first-round loss to St. Louis.
Schooler said he expects some of the same characteristics that made last year’s St. Michael squad successful to be present in the 2020 version.
“I see a disciplined, well-coached team,” he said. “They’re pretty similar to last year. The focus is on us.”
Physicality and protecting the football are some the guidelines Schooler said his team must follow in order to start the season with a win.
“We have to be more physical on both sides of the ball and establish our identity,” he said. “We have to protect the football and limit their possessions. We have to capitalize on our trips in the red zone.”
