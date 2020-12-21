Brusly opened the game on a 13-0 run, but Undefeated St. Thomas More stormed back and outscored Brusly 22-4 in the fourth quarter to take a 57-38 victory Saturday afternoon at Brusly.
Saturday’s game was part of the Walker Tournament with Brusly as one of the tournament sites.
“I think we started off good coming off the momentum of the game against St. Amant,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “We came out and threw the first punch but hats off to St. Thomas More. They’re a well-coached team. They’re competing for championships year after year. For our team to go out and compete against that type of team, hats off to the Lady Panthers.”
Alayah Gedward drilled two threes early in the first quarter along with Jashyree Bell’s jumper that gave Brusly (9-6) an 8-0 lead.
STM (12-0) cut the deficit to 13-6 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Lady Cougars held a 23-19 advantage.
The teams traded leads in the third quarter with STM heading into the fourth with a 35-34 advantage. Angelle Doucet led St. Thomas More with 17 points. Laila Clark led Brusly with 15 points. Bell added 10 points.
Saturday’s game was a polar opposite of Brusly’s 50-48 win over St. Amant on Friday. The Lady Panthers executed late in the game to pull out the narrow victory.
“We stress consistency. If we’re going to be one of those elite teams we have to be consistent night in and night out, every possession,” Bradford said. Tia (Anderson) and Laila have to be the ones to lead us offensively. I think we got away from that today.”
