Brusly got off to a hot start, but couldn't keep the momentum going as the defending champions took control in the second half to win Round 2 of the battle between West Baton Rouge Parish Schools.
Brusly (17-6) jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter but it wasn't enough to hold off Port Allen (22-1) who came back to win 58-49 Saturday in Brusly.
The Panthers came out looking to avenge the 84-50 loss at the hands of Port Allen on Jan. 6.
EJ McQuillan led all scorers with a game-high 24 points. Frank Samuel added 15 points and Isaiah Howard chipped in with 10 for Port Allen.
Tyran Young led Brusly with 19 points. Edrick Snearl added 12 points.
"I would've liked to see us play better from every aspect," said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson Sr. "I thought we did what we needed to do to get the win but we're better than what we just put out there."
After Brusly scored the game's first eight points, Port Allen began to settle in and trimmed the deficit to 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Pelicans took their first lead at 20-19 with 4:39 left in the first half on Ji'Siah Fernadez's 3-pointer. Port Allen never lost the lead from that point.
Port Allen led 24-21 at halftime before McQuillan hit back-to-back threes to give the Pels a 30-21 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Brusly trailed by seven heading into the fourth but couldn't get closer than five down the stretch.
"It took a shot to their pride last time. That's the first time I've ever had a running clock," said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. "Our kids have some pride. We went out there (Port Allen) and they stuck it to us in their gym and we're not happy with a nine-point loss. We've got to go through these games. They are (Port Allen) good. They're sound, very well-coached.
"We won't play a better team than this down the road," he added. "We need to look at the film and keep grinding. I'm proud of my kids. I thought they competed."
