For the first time in several years, the Brusly and Port Allen baseball teams squared off in the battle of West Baton Rouge Parish teams.
The Panthers got going early offensively and a trio of pitchers combined to allow only three Port Allen hits on the way to a 15-1 win in five innings Monday night in Port Allen.
Brusly (16-6) scored runs in each of the first four innings on the way to the victory.
“I thought we swung the bats pretty well, we ran the bases very well,” said Brusly coach Michael Palermo. “I thought pitching was excellent today. I thought they filled up the zone. I don’t think we gave up a walk. Those three guys needed work and they performed well.”
Josiah Hogan singled to center field to put Brusly ahead 2-0 in the first inning.
The next batter, Brody Hernandez, doubled to left to score Hogan and extend the Brusly lead to 3-0.
Drew Daigle’s RBI single in the third put the Panthers ahead 9-0. Hernandez’s RBI double, followed by Bryce Schexnayder’s RBI single gave Brusly an 11-0 advantage.
Coy Purpera topped off the inning with a line drive to left to extend the lead to 12-0 heading into the bottom of the third.
Christian Collins doubled to left field in the fourth to score Jack Dickinson for Port Allen’s lone run.
Dickinson, Collins, and Bryce Courville earned hits for the Pelicans.
Reed Loup earned the win after striking out five in two innings and allowing zero hits.
Brayden Pellerin and Klain Popleon pitched in relief. Pellering allowed two hits with two strikeouts, while Popleon allowed one hit with three strikeouts.
Drew Daigle, Hernandez, and Schexnayder had two hits apiece.
“I want the rivalry back because these guys are too close,” Palermo said. “They kind of interact with each other. I think it’s fantastic to get back in here and compete against guys that you see all the time. I think that’s fantastic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.