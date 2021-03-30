Brusly notched four runs in the first inning and didn’t look back en route to a 12-2 win in five innings over Terrebonne Monday evening in Brusly.
The Lady Panthers had seven hits. Laila Clark led the team with three RBIs, which came on a three-run home run in the second inning.
Terrebonne’s miscues helped Brusly get on the board early. Emma Fabre scored on a passed ball for the game’s first run. Brusly scored two more runs thanks to a Terrebonne error to extend the lead.
Clark’s home run game Brusly (16-10) a 7-0 lead. Amelia Bouvier’s RBI single in the third scored Mallory Louque who singled to right field earlier in the inning.
Terrebonne got one run in the top half of the fourth before Britt Bourgoyne’s single to left field scored a run. In the next at-bat, Claire Suter doubled to right field and brought two more runs in to extend the Lady Panther lead to 11-1.
Amelia Bouvier got the start in the circle. She went three innings and allowed two hits and zero runs with four strikeouts.
Bailey Richardson pitched the final two innings in relief, allowing two runs on three hits with zero strikeouts.
Emily Bezet, Suter, Clark, Bouvier, Louque, Fabre, and Bourgoyne each collected one hit. Fabre led Brusly with two stolen bases. The team had six stolen bases.
