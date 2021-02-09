Brusly jumped out to an early lead thanks to forced turnovers that translated into easy baskets and the Panthers continued rolling on the way to an 83-43 win over Bogalusa Monday night at Brusly.
Every Panther on the roster scored Monday, led by Ja’sean Leduff who had a game-high 26 points. He scored 22 in the first half. Tyran Young and Terry Comeaux added 10 points apiece.
“It just builds confidence,” Brusly coach Kirby Loupe said after the win. “We scheduled this game a few weeks ago because they were a few spots ahead of us in the playoffs.
We want to be aggressive. We’re just trying to get a little mojo going heading into the playoffs.”
Brusly (9-11) opened up a 27-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and followed that performance up with a 28-point second quarter, which resulted in a 55-20 score at halftime.
“Early in the year. We’ve lost six or seven games by a total of five points. A lot of those games, it’s a five or six-point game but in a couple of those games we had the ball with 40 seconds left and we’re up,” Loupe said. “We’ve done a pretty good of finding ways not to win those games early and now we’re starting to find ways to stay in the game and win them late. I think we can be a scary team depending on where we slip into the playoffs.”
Lady Panthers start fast, hold off Bogalusa
Brusly started the game on a 20-0 run while holding Bogalusa scoreless in the first quarter. The team carried that momentum on to a 48-29 win Monday night at home.
Brusly (24-8) won its seventh straight game. Tia Anderson led Brusly with 26 points. Laila Clark added eight points.
“We lost the second half. It’s too late in the year for us to just be settling for wins like that,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “That’s not going to work. We have to create habits at this point. It can’t be potential. We can do it for one half, but we can’t close the game out doing it, then it’s all for nothing. We just have to get that better in that aspect.”
Brusly’s defense caused problems for Bogalusa throughout the first half. The Lady Panthers forced 15 turnovers in the first quarter and 20 in the first half, which helped build a 32-8 halftime lead.
Boglausa outscored Brusly 21-16 in the second half.
“We have to be mentally tougher,” Bradford said. “You can’t get bored because you get a 30-point lead in the first half or a team doesn’t score in the first quarter then we lose the second half. We have to be more dominant than that.”
