For the second straight year Brusly hosted a home playoff game in the second round. This time however, things were different.
After falling to Loranger last year at home, Brusly jumped out early to obtain a double-digit lead and didn’t look back on the way to a 64-47 win at home over No. 13 Caldwell Parish in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Tuesday night.
Laila Clark had a game-high 23 points for No. 4 Brusly (27-9). Tia Anderson added 20 points. Danasia Andrews poured in 19 points for Caldwell (19-6).
It was a year ago, but the lost to Loranger added a little to Brusly’s motivation going into to Tuesday’s game.
“Coach talked about us hustling going into the playoffs because every possession counts,” Anderson said. “We knew coming out that we had to start off strong and end strong. We had to keep it up until the end. We couldn’t let history repeat itself. We have a better team in my opinion, and I feel like we can go all the way.”
With the win, Brusly advances to host No. 12 Donaldsonville in the quarterfinals Thursday at 7 p.m. It’s the first time in four years Brusly has reached the quarters.
Brusly’s intensity was evident from the opening tip and it seemingly overwhelmed Caldwell at times throughout the game. The Lady Panthers chased down every loose ball and dominated the visitors on the glass.
Anderson hit a three near the end of the first quarter that gave Brusly a 21-9 advantage. Caldwell didn’t trim the deficit in the second quarter and went into halftime looking at a 41-29 hole.
Jashyree Bell’s bucket late in the third quarter gave Brusly its biggest lead of the game up to that point at 49-33.
Caldwell trimmed two points off the lead and trailed 52-38 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Spartans couldn’t bring the deficit to within single digits and Brusly led by as many as 20 in the fourth.
“I tell them all the time about getting better every rep, every possession and always trying to make it better,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. “We got better tonight, and we showed it. I’m super proud of the girls. They stepped up to the challenge. I couldn’t ask for much more. They (Caldwell) were bigger, but we battled and that shows the heart and integrity that we have for the game.”
