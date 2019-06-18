The Brusly Lady Panthers were down a few players, but that did not stop them from displaying another dominant performance in the Glen Oaks summer league.
Brusly held Belaire scoreless through three quarters en route to a 39-5 win Monday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and the run continued until the fourth quarter with Brusly ahead 33-0 early in the fourth quarter before Belaire got on the board.
“It’s about them being patient and using this opportunity to trust the offense a little bit better,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford.
Monday’s win followed a 44-10 rout over Central June 12 at Glen Oaks.
Brusly was without a couple of key players Monday, but Bradford viewed their absences as opportunities for other players to help out, which they did.
“That’s the whole goal of the summer,” he said. “We kinda understand it’s the hand we’re dealt. You have vacations, you have other sports. It’s an opportunity for other players to step up. I don’t complain about kids missing. I encourage it. If you can’t be there, don’t stress it. They have to step up. It’s no different than in February or March.”
Brusly will play its last game in the Glen Oaks summer league June 24 against West Feliciana.
