Brusly made quick work of False River Thursday evening, winning in three straight sets to capture its third-straight win.
The Lady Panthers honored its two seniors Payton Williams and Alayah Gedward before the match.
“Being a young team, we have a lot of potential,” said Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet. “We have 13 freshmen this year, but losing Alayah, our captain, our libero, it’ll be tough to replace her. This is our first year with Payton and her coming in and just being able to play right side and middle, just having an extra hitter is big.”
Brusly won by scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-16.
“Huge improvements,” Sarradet said. “We changed our lineups a little bit and hopefully we found something that works. We played very well tonight. We swung well.”
Lawryn Sampson led the way with 10 kills, one dig and one assist. Williams had seven kills, four aces, four digs and one assist. Amireyah Williams added seven kills, one ace and five digs.
As of the power rankings released Tuesday, Brusly was ranked No. 16 in Division III.
“We have six more games left and then tournament so if we can steal some wins from some good teams, we need to,” Sarradet said.
