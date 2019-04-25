The Brusly Panthers honored their seniors the right way with a doubleheader sweep over Madison Prep last week.
Brusly beat Madison Prep 12-2 in Game 1 and followed it up with a 14-3 win in the nightcap.
“We hit the ball really well tonight in both games,” said Brusly head coach Tait Dupont. The pitching was fantastic. I think we’re ready to go. We have a little win streak going… I’m excited about it.
“Every year on senior night we try to start our seniors,” Dupont added. “It was awesome that they played so well and did well. It was a great night.”
In Game 2, Macade Wright’s double to center field plated two to get the scoring going in the first inning. Back-to-back doubles from Caleb Dunn and Tyler Tussey gave the Panthers a 4-0 advantage.
Wright’s line-drive double to left field in the third extended the Panther lead to 9-0. Senior Ethan Shows ended his regular season career in style when he sent a 1-1 pitch over the left field fence for a three-run home run that gave the Panthers a 12-2 advantage.
“Just trusting my approach,” Shows recalled of the at-bat. “The previous at-bats I had been out front. A couple of ab’s earlier today, I fouled one off and the coach and my teammates just kept telling me to stay on it, stay through it. I saw a pretty fastball and it ended where it ended.
“It was just the icing on the cake,” Shows added. “Being with my teammates. I was talking to one of them and I told them I wanted to go out with a base hit and I did that tonight.”
Tussey’s single in the fourth put Brusly ahead 14-3. Tussey led the way for Brusly with three hits.
Dunn earned the win on the mound. He allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts in four innings. Tussey pitched an inning in relief to close the game.
