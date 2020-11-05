Brusly upped its play as the match continued during Wednesday’s Division III playoff showdown with Eunice.
Serves were key as the 14-seeded Panthers controlled the second and third sets on the way to a 3-0 win over the visiting Bobcats by scores of 25-16, 25-9 and 25-18.
Brusly (11-15) seemed to figure out its serving issues that plagued the team in the first set, while Eunice (8-6) seemed out of rhythm after that first set.
“We missed way too many serves in the first set and we were able to minimize that,” said Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet.
Brusly doesn’t have much time to enjoy the victory or rest. The Panthers travel to Covington looking to upset No.3 Archbishop Hannan. The match is set for 5 p.m. The Hawks took down Vinton 3-0 on Wednesday.
Mallory Louque and Haley Joffrion paced Brusly with eight kills each. Alivia Hebert added seven kills, seven aces, two digs and 15 assists.
Brusly jumped out to a big 14-4 lead in the second set that helped them cruise to the 25-9 set win. The Panthers had several aces in the set and were able to limit unforced errors.
That recipe for success from the second set carried over into the final set, which resulted in Brusly gaining a 11-1 advantage early.
Eunice clawed back into the set to cut to 17-11. That was the closest they could get. Laila Clark’s ace ended the game to help Brusly advance in the program’s first playoff game in Walt Lemoine Gym.
“It’s amazing,” Sarradet said. “To know that we were good enough to get a home game and to get a win is sweeter. We’ve definitely had a lot of ups and downs. We lost some games we shouldn’t have but overall we’ve had a decent season and hopefully we can continue.”
