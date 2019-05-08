The Brusly girls' track team had seven athletes compete in last Saturday’s state track meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium and the phrase quality over quantity was in full effect.
The Lady Panthers scored 54 points, which was enough to finish behind the Academy of the Sacred Heart’s 69 points to claim state runner-up.
“We knew we needed help going in (to win the state title),” said Brusly head coach Trent Ellis. “We knew Sacred Heart had a lot of girls competing. Our mindset going in was to win the events we were in. It didn’t work out that way, but I’m proud of the girls.”
The 4 x 100-meter relay team composed of Myla Edwards, Megan Williams, Leah Dupre and Mackenzie Jenkins won the state crown with a time of 48.74.
Ta’la Spates, Williams, Edwards and Jenkins combined to win the 4 x 200 relay(1:40.89) and the quartet of Alayah Gedward, Jenkins, Williams and Spates won the 4 x 400 relay (4:01.43).
Jenkins placed third in the 200-meter dash (25.17). Hannah Pedigo posted a third-place finish in the pole vault (10-00.00). Edwards finished fourth in the triple jump. Spates failed to defend her state title in the 400-meter dash, where she placed third (57.58).
“It wasn’t exactly how I planned it, but I left everything I had on the track,” Spates said. “I’m just grateful that I was able to run and be a part of an amazing team.”
Spates led for the entirety of the race until the very end when she was overtaken by Crowley’s Anijah Williams and Lusher Charter’s Maia Stewart.
In addition to being a part of the three state championship relay teams, Williams finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 46.93.
“She’s (Williams) another one of those special girls,” Ellis said of the freshman. “We had a team meeting (Monday) and we were talking about her filling in the Ta’la Spates role (next year) as one of the top sprinters.”
On the boys' side, Kyle Parker in the javelin and Richard LeBlanc in the pole vault both finished fifth to end the season.
