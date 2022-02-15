BATON ROUGE -- The Brusly High School wrestling team kept its pace in statewide competition with a third-place finish in Division III competition Saturday in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships Saturday at Raising Cane’s River Center.
BHS tallied 179 points, finishing behind state champ Basile (248.5) and De La Salle (191). John Curtis, St. Louis, Archbishop Hannan, St. Michael, Evangel Christian, Thomas Jefferson and South Beauregard rounded out the top 10.
Brusly sophomore Cameron Redditt won the Outstanding Wrestler Award for Division III.
He captured Brusly’s only first place win off a 9-3 victory over Luke Caballero of St. Louis.
For Redditt, the chance for a championship almost did not happen.
“It was a tough season, and at times along the way I wanted to quit,” he said. “But I realized I had worked too hard and too long to give up, and now I’m glad I stayed.”
Teammate Chris Miller placed second for the Panthers. He lost by pinfall Luc Johnson of Basile at the 3:08 mark in the 138-pound. division.
Huey Johnson captured the runner-up spot in the 160-pound. bracket. He came up short of the top prize when he lost by pinfall to Grayson Pennison of Hannan.
The third-place finish was the culmination of a tough season marred by injuries and quarantines.
“That was one of the first times we wrestled as a full team all year long,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. “They battled hard the whole day on Friday, but we knew the next day we had to wrestle and Basile and De La Salle was coming.”
Brusly led by one point over Basile at the end of the first day, but the depth from other programs held the Panthers back, Bible said.
“We thought we would push a few more than what we did, but we pushed three through to the finals,” he said. “We placed 11 overall, and had we had a few more third placers, maybe we would’ve challenged for the trophy, but the second day really told the tale in the tournament.”
Jase Davis took third in the 120-pound. division, while Alan Young notched third in the 182-pound. bracket.
Fifth place honors went to A. LeBlanc (132), Adam Harris (145), Beau Rabalais (152) and Anthony Denova. Sixth place awards went to Braylin Poston (106) and Silas Robicheaux (195).
