LAKE CHARLES — Brusly’s season came down to the final play and the state semifinal game ended in dramatic fashion — with Brusly coming up a little short.
Bossier (34-3) Class 3A’s top seed, lost an 11-point third quarter lead, but held on at the end to a 53-51 win over Brusly (28-6) in the Class 3A semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum Thursday.
Ja’Sean LeDuff’s shot attempt to send to tie the game bounced off the rim and ended Brusly basketball’s most successful season in over 25 years.
“We talked about just leaving it all out on the floor, no regrets,” said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “I came here with Port Allen in 2008 and I had a lot of regrets after that game, a game we lost at the buzzer.
I thought our kids played really well,” he added. “We had our moments. We got beat on the boards a little bit, which we talked about before the game was going to be a big tell of the game. We clawed back. The kids never quit. The kids hit some big shots down the stretch and unfortunately, we were just one bucket short.”
Bossier senior Cody Deen hit three of his team-high 17 points as the buzzer sounded to end the first half. His shot gave Bossier a 27-22 lead.
The Bearkats carried that momentum into the second half and built a 38-27 lead with 3:05 left in the third quarter before the Panthers stormed back.
Brusly senior Nick Penell scored 10 of the 14 points during a 14-4 run that brought Brusly back to within one at 42-41 heading into the fourth quarter. Penell hit three 3-pointers during that stretch.
He finished the game with a game-high 18 points. LeDuff added 15 despite battling foul trouble in the second half. Jalen Forest had eight points.
“The last couple of games my shot my kind off,” Penell said. I talked to coach. He said he trusted me, and he told me keep shooting because he knows I can make those shots. I know he trusts me at the end of the game to shoot those shots, so I just kept shooting and I knew they were going fall.”
Joseph Manning’s back-to-back buckets put Bossier ahead 50-43. Just when it looked like the Bearcats would put the game away, The Panthers roared back one last time.
Brusly cut the deficit to 51-50 with 6.6 seconds left. Grant Watts fouled Tim King to send him to the line for two foul shots. King seemed upset with the nature of Watts’ foul and threw the ball at him received a technical foul.
King made the two free throws, while Penell split the two technical free throws on the other end.
Bossier won the rebound battle by only three but earned a 10-point advantage in the second chance points department.
“We preached all week. They’re athletic,” Loupe said. “That’s kind of been an Achilles heel for us down the stretch. Relying on (Davis) Stovall and Nick at times to rebound the ball. I told them before the game, if you’re not victorious after this night’s over it’s because we got beat on the glass. When you look at a two-point game and you see second chance points you lose by 10. We competed. We had a chance to walk away in the middle of the third early fourth. Our kids kept fighting.”
Deen complimented the Brusly fans on the turnout in Thursday’s game.
“I think that’s probably the first time our crowd was smaller than theirs,” he said. “That doesn’t happen often. Big shout out to No. 5 (Penell). He hit like six threes. Big shout out to No. 2 (LeDuff), too. Those boys are tough.”
