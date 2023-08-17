As of Aug. 17, there are 15 days left before the start of the high school football season.
Each team has two tune-up exhibitions before the games count.
Brusly’s first tune-up is a scrimmage Thursday at home against Dunham.
The Panthers competed against Live Oak in the Spring Game in May and participated in the 7-on-7 league this summer.
“We want guys to get quality reps and make corrections that need to be made,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “We want to use this (scrimmage) to evaluate guys. We’ve still got guys fighting for a starting position, so we need to see them against a different opponent other than ourselves in practice.”
Heading into fall camp, the Panthers were looking to decide between Cordell Oxley and Coy Purpera for the starting quarterback position.
“We’ll let it play out through the scrimmage in the jamboree and evaluate them,” Schooler said. “These will be the best reps those guys and any of the guys get, so I’m anxious to see what those guys look like and offensive line and running backs. They’ve had a good fall camp. And we’ll see if we can carry it over into live competition Thursday night.”
The heat has been a problem for every Louisiana program gearing up for the season.
The extreme temperatures have made the Panthers’ practice schedule slightly different from previous years.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to keep everybody safe,” he said. “Practice time bumped back a little bit because we were trying to get on the back end of the heat. Practice runs a little longer because you have to build in more breaks, but it’s OK. It’s worthwhile breaks.”
Schooler said Dunham, a Division III select state finalist in 2022, is a good test for his team heading into the season.
“What they do schematically on both sides of the ball is good for us to see because we do see those games throughout the season,” he said. “Although you’re not game planning for a scrimmage, it’s still a chance to see something that you’re going to see probably more than half the games in the season, particularly from their offense.”
