The Brusly girls track squad will compete in seven events in this year’s state meet after a productive showing in the Region 3 meet held at West Feliciana on April 28.
Megan Williams posted a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash and third place in the 200 to qualify for state.
Alayah Gedward earned second place in the 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump, while 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400-meter relay teams are all headed to the state meet.
“We missed out on a few events where we were close to qualifying but what we have going is what was kind of expected,” said Brusly coach Trent Ellis.
The goal for Brusly Friday is a little different than in the past.
“This year we don’t have a shot to win it all,” Ellis said. “All we can do is try to reach the podium in as many events as possible to build for next year.”
The pandemic wrecked last outdoor track season, which in turn stripped the younger athletes of getting key experience, according to Ellis.
“This season was tough to mesh together,” he said. “They didn’t get the summer track experience or anything like that. We had a lot of bumps. It’s gonna take a year to get back to where we wanna get.”
One event that hasn’t been phased by the covid season and allowing athletes to gel is the relay races. Ellis said the middle school track program has done a good job preparing the athletes for the high school level.
Field events for Friday’s state meet start at 1:30 p.m. while the running events kick off at 2:30 at Bernie Moore Stadium.
“It’s fun when you’re at the top of the mountain, but it isn’t as fun when you’re not up there anymore,” Ellis said. “We’ll get it right though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.