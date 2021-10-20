Week 8 of the high school football season has Brusly back on the road in a district matchup.
Brusly travels to Baton Rouge to face Glen Oaks in battle of the Panther mascots.
Glen Oaks (3-3, 3-2) is a week removed from a 25-0 loss to 4A Landry-Walker. Glen Oaks earned wins over Mentorship Academy, Baker and Collegiate Baton Rouge.
Brusly aims to extend its winning streak to two games after its 54-6 victory over Baker for homecoming last week.
“You look at their (Glen Oaks) secondary and their linebackers and they can make plays defensively,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “We have to make sure we limit the amount of pressure they get. We’ll need Sammy (Daquano) to check and get us in better positions.”
It’s Week 8 of the regular season but Brusly has a different wrinkle in its schedule this season compared to other seasons. The Panthers have a bye in Week 9 before closing out the regular season with a matchup with Madison Prep.
Schooler said after the matchup with Glen Oaks, the team will use the bye week to go back to the basics.
“It’s been a long time I’ve been on a team where we’ve had a bye this late in the regular season,” Schooler said. “Having it this late allows you to go back to the fundamentals. It’s about focusing on yourself. It’s a good time to make corrections.”
Injuries play a key role in football, but Brusly’s health situation is in good shape heading into the matchup with Glen Oaks, according to Schooler.
“All in all, health wise we’re in good shape,” he said. “We’ve adjusted some things in the weight room. We’re in reasonably good health.”
