One of the goals for the Brusly Football team was for the team to be playing its best football heading into Week 11 — it seems that the goal has been accomplished.
Brusly (5-5) outscored opponents 107-6 in a three-game winning streak to close out the season heading into this week’s playoff matchup against No. 9 seed Donaldsonville. The Tigers enter the playoffs with a 7-3 record after closing the season with a 42-18 win over Berwick.
“They play in a tough district,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “They’re a battle-tested team. They’re athletic and have some guys who can run around on defense and on offense they like to run the ball and then set up play-action. We have to make sure we get our defense off the field and give our offense a chance to win the game.”
Donaldsonville’s other six wins this season came against Port Allen, Broadmoor, White Castle, Woodlawn, E.D. White and Patterson. Donaldsonville’s three losses were against St. James, Assumption and Lutcher.
Treveon Brown leads the Tiger offense at quarterback with Rae’land Johnson receiving the bulk of the carries in the rushing attack.
Brusly’s first-round loss to eventual champion Eunice last season is something that Schooler said he hasn’t forgotten, but Eunice provided a blueprint that could be followed and the matchup against Donaldsonville is similar in one aspect.
“It’s two community schools,” Schooler said. “The big takeaway from last year was that you can be a community school with kids from your community and win a state title.”
Brusly is looking to continue its hot streak and bring it on the road at Donaldsonville.
“All three phases have played well,” Schooler said. “We want to go out there and be physical. Everyone is going to be excited and I expect a lot of Panther fans to be there. It’s going to be two good football teams playing hard against each other.”
Presale tickets will be available at the Brusly High front office for $10 until Friday.
