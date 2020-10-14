Brusly has a short turnaround before taking on another tough district opponent on the road in West Feliciana Friday.
The Panthers lost 30-22 to Madison Prep last week in a game that started on Thursday and concluded on Sunday afternoon.
Sunday’s game interferes with the normal preparation time, but Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said his team will adjust.
“Typically you have Saturday and Sunday to get ready,” he said after the game. “Now it’s adjusted. We’ll adjust to the schedule a little bit. We’re a little disappointed. As good as we were in special teams last week, we were not today. We gave up a touchdown on the kickoff cover and the missed field goal. There was too much pressure coming through on that. We’ll get those things corrected.”
Brusly fell behind 18-7 to Madison Prep Thursday night before lightning forced the suspension. Brusly outscored MPA 15-6 before a late touchdown sealed the win for the Chargers.
West Feliciana enters Friday’s game with a 2-0 record after a 32-26 win over Live Oak in Week 1 and last week’s 39-0 blowout victory over Baker in district action.
Brusly and West Feliciana went down to the wire last year with the Panthers pulling out an 18-17 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.