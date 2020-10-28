Brusly puts its two-game winning streak on the line when the team travels to take on U-High in district action Thursday.
Brusly (3-1, 2-1) is coming off a dominating 56-6 win over Baker for homecoming. The week prior, the Panthers held on for a 24-21 win over West Feliciana after jumping out to a big lead.
U-High (3-1, 3-0) enters the game on a three-game winning streak. The Cubs have picked up wins over Glen Oaks, Parkview Baptist and Mentorship Academy after falling to Catholic High in the season opener on Oct. 2.
U-High quarterback Brock Slaton leads the offense. In the Cubs’ 33-14 win over Parkview two weeks ago, Slaton tossed three touchdowns on the way to 191 yards on the night.
Some of his favorite weapons at receiver are Kellen Ross, Jason Barnes and Jardin Gilbert.
Derrick Graham leads the rushing attack out of the backfield.
This is the second straight week the Panthers are playing on Thursday night. The schedule has been tough on Brusly over the last few weeks.
Brusly’s Oct. 8 game, which was a Thursday night game, had to be suspended because of inclement weather and the game had to be finished three days later on Sunday, Oct. 11.
After that, Brusly had a shortened week to prepare for the West Feliciana game, which was set for Oct. 16.
The Panthers prepared on another short week before taking on Baker and now a full week later will face the Cubs.
In last week’s win over Baker, Brusly had everything going on the ground and through the air. Quarterback Sammy Daquano threw four touchdowns, two of which went to Drew Stien.
In addition to four touchdowns in the air, the Panthers also rushed for four scores.
If last year’s matchup between Brusly and U-High is any indication of what to expect Thursday, fans will be in for a thriller.
U-High escaped last year’s contest with a 9-6 victory.
