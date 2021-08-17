The Brusly volleyball team ramped up its preparation for the 2021 season with scrimmages against Central and U-High Monday evening in Brusly.
The Lady Panthers prepare for the new season coming off the COVID-affected 2020 season with a 10-15 record and a trip to the second round of the Division III playoffs.
Brusly dropped two sets to each opponent, but with a team full of new faces, the goal of Monday’s matches was to get much-need game experience, according to Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet.
“Just coming and compete,” Sarradet said. “We’re real young. We have two seniors. My libero from last year who was all-district, defensive MVP is now setting so just retraining her and training a new libero just trying to grow. There is only so much you can do in practice. They learn the most from playing. The more we can play the better.”
Unlike the start of the 2020 season, where there was uncertainty of whether there would be a season, the 2021 campaign has steered things close to normal, which helps teams properly ramp up to prepare for the season.
“It’s somewhat normal, still worried if we’re going to be able to finish the season but it’s nice to somewhat have some stability,” Sarradet said. “Every day practicing, having a scrimmage and we have the jamboree next week so hoping it all stays on task.”
Brusly lost two sets to Central 25-11 and 25-18 before falling to U-High 25-20 and 25-11.
The four sets allowed Sarradet to evaluate the good and bad from Monday’s action as the team turns its attention to next week’s jamboree, which is slated for Tuesday at Brusly.
“Our blocking was really good today,” Sarradet said. “One of my hitters was swinging well, passing well. Our passing needs some work, but one of our girls has really improved in passing, so I was happy to see that.
“We need to work on serves,” she added. “I think we missed 20 serves today and that’s free points we’re giving up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.