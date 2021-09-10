Brusly volleyball finished the week with a 2-1 record following a 3-1 loss to Episcopal Thursday evening.
Episcopal won with scores of 25-20, 25-12, 17-25 and 25-17. Laila Clark led Brusly with 10 digs to go along with nine assists, eight kills and three aces.
Payton Williams added seven kills, four digs and three assists. Alayah Gedward added 13 assists, nine digs, four kills and one ace.
Brusly opened the season with a five-set season-opening win over Catholic High of Pointe Coupee last Tuesday.
Brusly won 25-13, 25-15, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11. Gedward finished the game with 16 assists, 11 digs, four kills and two aces. Clark poured in 12 assists, eight kills, five aces and four digs.
Williams had eight digs, six kills, two aces and one block.
After the win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Brusly earned a three-set sweep over Woodlawn last Wednesday.
Brusly will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Live Oak.
