Coaches and followers of the Brusly High School wrestling team waited years for a state title tournament close to home, but the Panthers did not get the championship to go with it.
The Panthers won three state titles on their way to a fourth-place finish Saturday in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Tournament, which was held for the first time ever at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
Brusly ended the meet with 150.5 points. Basile tallied 219 points to capture the championship, while De La Salle took second (188) and Hannan finished third (181.5).
“Obviously, we would have loved to take home the title in front of what was basically like a home crowd for us,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. “Considering how things went all season, we were pleased.
“All of our guys worked hard and stayed focused even with all the challenges we had all season, so I’m very proud of them,” he said. “It was nice that we were finally able to wrestle in front of a hometown crowd.”
Kaul Kyser, Marc Martinez and Andrew Trahan brought home the gold medals for the Panthers.
Kayser took the win on a 5-2 decision against Luc Johnson of Basile in the 120-pound. division.
The victory marked a huge comeback for Kayser after he was sidelined last year with a knee injury, followed by a return for the state finals in which he lost by one point at the 2020 event in Bossier City.
“I had talked with my older brother Kendon, and he made me realize that when I step on the mat, nobody cares and they would attack my knee, so I had to make sure I was 100 percent healthy,” he said. “This year I was hungrier than any other year.”
While Kayser had some familiarity with his opponent, Martinez knew very little about De La Salle’s Spencer Hughes. It didn’t hamper Martinez, who won by pin at the 1:32 mark.
“I was just coming in to wrestle to the best of my ability, and I’ve been wrestling the last four years and I’ve trained for this moment,” he said. “I’m so thankful for my teammates, coaches, parents and grandparents … everyone who pushed me to be at my very best.”
For Trahan, the win capped his third state title and a triumphant season which also included a championship at the Louisiana Classic in January.
The opportunity to win the title at home during a season rife with pitfalls due to pandemic added even more luster to the state win for Trahan, who prevailed over Grayson Pennison of Hannan on a 12-8 decision in the 160-pound. bracket.
“We didn’t know we were going to have it, but we continued working hard and I worked out at home on a mat at my house,” he said. “This win was special because my opponent was a defending state champion and a solid kid, so I just came out and wrestled hard, to the best of my ability.”
Bryson Walker took home the second-place medal in the 220-pound. division after a pin at the 1:01 mark against Byron Phillips of De La Salle.
St. Paul’s won the championship for Division I and Teurlings Catholic led the pack in Division II.
The event will return to Baton Rouge next year.
“It felt good not having to drive to Shreveport this year,” Bible said. “It was also the first time I got to sleep in my own bed the night before the meet, rather than a hotel, and that was very nice.”
