Improvement is a gradual – and sometimes slow -- progression for any wrestling team, but the signs of maturity are taking shape for the Brusly wrestling team.
The Panthers finished seventh in the Greater Baton Rouge City Wrestling Championships during the weekend at Catholic High School.
BHS notched third-place finishes from Cameron Reddit (113), Au’Jyri Harris (145), Anthony Denova (170) and Keegan Fleming (heavyweight).
Sixth place finishes included Huey Johnson iv (160) and Alan Young (182).
“What I noticed this weekend was that we competed,” Bible said. We had a lot of hard-fought matches, we were never dominated, and we didn’t back down from everyone … we gave our best effort, and we can work with that.”
Catholic-BR, a long time Division I powerhouse, won the city championship.
East Ascension, Baton Rouge High, Dutchtown Live Oak, Zachary, St. Amant, St. Michael and Walker rounded out the top 10.
The Panthers will travel this weekend to the City JV Tournament at Live Oak High School and follow with the LHSAA State Tournament on Feb. 11 and 12 at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.
The Panthers have grappled with illness in January, the seasonal issues and one wrestler with COVID.
“We’ve had a couple of nagging injuries with a couple of our starters, but that happens every year and there’s nothing we can do about that until the end of the season,” Bible said. “It’s a matter of getting kids to understand they’ll have bumps and bruises throughout the year, and that they just have to fight it and manage to get through it.”
Focus on the offseason will involve the work on the freshman, sophomores and juniors in hopes to bring the program back to state contention.
Brusly will move into Division II as the program – and school enrollment – continue to grow.
“Our next season will begin Feb. 15,” Bible said. “That’s when we get into the weight room and begin our conditioning for the next season, and what we do during the offseason will say a lot about what we do next year.”
