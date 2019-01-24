The Brusly High wrestling team heads one step closer toward the grand stage when the Panthers converge at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge for city meet.
Opening round action starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. Matches continue at 9 a.m. Saturday and culminate with the finals, which begin at 2 p.m.
Top finishers in the event will qualify for action in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Championship Meet, slated for Feb. 8 and 9 at the CenturyLink Arena in Bossier City.
“These are the two tournaments we prepare for all year long -- city and state,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. “It’s all the teams in the city, a culmination of the work in the metro area.”
The Panthers find themselves battling the elements of the season.
“We’re a little banged up, but most teams are by this time of the season, so we just have to get healthy,” head coach Jimmy Bible said.
Better than it was last year, and we’re going to be better next year, so it’s a process, we’re still kind of young, so we’re just building from here
Calep Balcun heads into the event as the sole No. 1 seed, in the 132-pound division. He had an impressive first-place showing Jan. 12 at the prestigious Ken Cole Classic at Comeaux High School in Lafayette.
Brian Amis heads into the 220-pound bracket as a No. 2 seed, while Matthew Ganaway, in the 285-pound division, will enter as a No. 3 seed.
The No. 4 seeds include Kaden Gillikin (113 pounds) and Kaul Kayser (120).
Three grapplers will enter as fifth-seeds: Marc Martinez (126), Andrew Trahan (138) and Kade Lang (195). Danita Heard (170) drew the No. 6 seed.
“Our seedings are better than last year, and we’re going to be better next year, so it’s a process, we’re still kind of young, and we’re just building from here,” Bible said. “The seedings are just about what I expected for this year’s crew -- we’re pretty much a lot of sophomores and juniors, so hopefully next year will build up from there.”
