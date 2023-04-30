Brusly senior Tia Anderson accomplished a plethora of things on the basketball court during her decorated career.
Arguably, her biggest basketball-related accomplishment occurred last week when she signed a scholarship to continue her academic and athletic career at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.
"It was the home away from home," Anderson said as one of the reasons why she chose Millsaps. "It's not too far but it's not close either. If I want to be a physical therapist, that's where I have to go."
During her four years at Brusly, Anderson scored over 2,000 points and pulled down more than 1,200 rebounds. She also helped lead Brusly to the state tournament in Hammond the last three seasons.
Before that, the program had never reached that point.
in her senior season, Anderson earned the District MVP and was named to the Class 4A All-State First Team. It was the second straight year she had earned a spot on the All-State team.
"It was just the hard work paying off finally after four years," she said. "It would've felt a little bit better if we made it to the finals, but it was a little congratulations with all the achievements coming at once."
Anderson said even though she's heading to Millsaps, she expects her Brusly teammates to keep the state championship pursuit up and accomplish the goal of hanging a championship banner.
The senior said she exceeded her overall expectations for her high school career even though she didn't check off one box.
"My main goal was to put a banner up," she said. "It was also to do things nobody ever did before. The 2,000 points, over 1,200 rebounds. I exceeded my expectations, but I didn't realize it until actually seeing it on paper."
Shawn Bradford has coached Anderson for the last four years. He said her leadership has been pivotal to the program.
"I'm excited for Tia and I'm excited for all the seniors in this class because all of them have made a commitment to pursue their college education," Bradford said. "That's special to me. When you talk about a program and the pillars of it, that's one of the biggest ones we want to make sure we embrace. I'm thankful I had an opportunity to be a part of it."
After being a catalyst in putting Brusly on the map as a force to be reckoned with in girls basketball, Anderson said she is looking forward to a new chapter at the next level.
"Starting over," she explained. "I'm that underdog again. Nobody knows who I am going into Millsaps, so it's like creating a new name for myself at the next level.Trying to be all-conference as a freshman, and play in all the games with no injuries hopefully. Trying to do the same thing I did here and more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.