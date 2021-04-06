Brusly catcher Michael Curry is making the most of his senior season on the diamond and recently secured his future as a collegiate baseball player.
Curry committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Southeastern Louisiana University.
“After all the hard work this team has put in with me, it really helped me,” Curry said. “Coach (Mike) Forbes helped me through the whole thing. I felt like after I got the text from coach (Andrew) Gipson, I felt like it was the place for me to be.”
Curry has had a stellar senior season helping the Panthers to a No. 6 ranking in Class 3A as of Monday morning.
The senior has been productive on the mound and behind the plate at catcher defensively this season but will transition to full-time catcher at the next level.
So far this season, Curry is hitting .509 with three homers, 14 RBIs and 10 doubles. He's pitched 23 innings, earning a 2-2 record with 28 strikeouts and a 3.85 ERA.
Aside from his athletic prowess, Curry has also made a name for himself in the classroom as well, sporting a 4.0 GPA.
“I’ve been lucky enough in my career to place some guys at some D-1 schools, and JUCOs and D-2s all around the south but he was the one that I was most proud of,” said Brusly head baseball coach Mike Forbes. “Out of every kid that I’ve coached, no one has ever worked as hard as that kid. Whenever I built this indoor (facility) right here, he asked me for a bed because he wanted to stay in there 24 hours a day. He’s that kind of player. He deserves every accolade that he’s getting right now. He’s the kind of kid that every coach dreams about.”
The recruiting process for Curry, as well as other prep athletes across the country has been less than ideal because of the pandemic, which resulted in an early cancelation of the 2020 spring sports season.
However, Curry said he found a bright side to an otherwise gloomy situation.
“It was a blessing in disguise,”he said. “Through Covid, I worked on everything. I worked on my speed. I worked on my defense. I stayed over here with these guys and they helped work on their craft and my craft and we just got to where we needed to be.
My coaches put in the work with us no matter what,” he added. “Even though we’re not as good as where we need to be right now, they don’t give up on us. They teach us the swing that they know has worked all throughout their years of coaching and it has led us to this point. It’s led me to where I’m at right now.”
Now that Curry has accomplished one of his childhood dreams, he said he can relax a little and focus on helping the Panthers chase a championship.
“It felt like a relief,” he said. “All of my life I just wanted to play college ball. I wanted to go play in the Major Leagues and after the whole situation, I just felt a sigh of relief.”
