Brusly offensive lineman Bryson Walker is continuing his athletic and academic career at the next level and he made it official last week.
Walker signed a letter of intent to attend Louisiana College on National Signing Day in a brief ceremony held at the school.
“It (Louisiana College) was the best option for me,” Walker said. “I like its size. Classes aren’t too far away. It’s also only a two-hour drive from home.”
Walker was part of a Brusly offensive line that rarely gave up sacks and pushed around most opposing defenses allowing the offense to flourish in the run game.
A bit of adversity that not only Walker faced, but high school seniors at large faced during the recruiting process, was the effects that the pandemic had on visiting campuses and interacting with coaches.
“It was pretty difficult,” Walker said. “We wanted to see a bunch of places, but we weren’t able to do that.”
Even though the process was difficult, Walker said he felt accomplished and that he could take a deep breath once it was over and he knew his immediate future was set.
“Getting an offer was exciting in general,” he said. “On signing day, it just felt great. I felt accomplished. I’m the first one in my family to play at the next level.”
Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said Walker’s hard work paid off.
“I’m proud of Bryson,” Schooler said. “He’s worked hard up this point on the field and in the classroom. I’m happy for him. They (Louisiana College) don’t have anybody there who will outwork him. He’ll give you all the effort he has day in and day out, not just in the facility, but in the classroom.”
