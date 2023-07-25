It took poise and clutch putting, but Brusly Middle’s Maci Williams did what needed to be done to etch her name in the history books.
Williams, 13, became the youngest golfer to win the Louisiana Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship at Beaver Creek earlier this month.
Williams finished with a total score of 220, four over par.
“It was nerve-wracking, knowing it was only my second year playing in this tournament,” Williams said. “But coming into it this year, I felt a lot more prepared than last year. I knew there were a lot of people who could win that tournament. If you came playing your best, anybody could win. For me to come in knowing I was prepared, it made me feel pretty confident.”
The lead shuffled back and forth between Williams and Samantha Schultz in the final round.
Schultz put herself in a position to force a playoff with an eagle on the 18th hole.
“Samantha pushed me to play my best the last day,” Williams said. “She pushed me to play my best that day because she was playing well.”
Williams responded with a birdie on the 18th to clinch the championship.
“I got more confident caddying for myself and my dad not being there to help,” Williams said. “Last year at the same tournament, it was my first tournament that I played in with no caddy, so I was kind of stressed out, and it was more nerve-wracking. This past year I’ve played in plenty of tournaments with no caddy, so I got used to it.”
Maci’s father, Brent Williams, has had a chance to step back in the last year and observe his daughter compete from more of a spectator position instead of a caddy.
He said he had been impressed with his daughter’s growth.
“When we talked after this tournament last year, I just wanted her to make it,” he recalled. “I had no expectations. It was like, be a big girl, push your cart, play with college girls, and just get through it, and that’s a win. It was a totally different person this year. She prepared as if she could win. Seeing that happen in one year was the most proud I’ve ever been of her.
“To sleep on the lead for three days, have it for 50 holes and lose it and get it back, it was just a lot,” he added. “I’m always proud of her, but specifically this time to see her almost in real time go from a junior golfer to I can go do it and actually do it, it was awesome.”
The victory places Maci at the top of the 2023 LJGT Player of the Year rankings, surpassing Evelyn Artieta.
She won the 2023 Sam Burns Junior Four-Ball and the Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship.
Maci will compete in the World Teen Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina, which begins July 27.
“We appreciate the support of the community,” Brent said. “It’s overwhelming when something like this happens, and you see the tens of shares and hunreds of likes. We look forward to seeing where it goes.”
