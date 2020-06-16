NEW ORLEANS – After turning in what is arguably the best season ever for a collegiate quarterback in 2019, LSU star Joe Burrow was selected unanimously as the Allstate Sugar Bowl's James J. Corbett Award winner. The honor is presented to the top amateur athlete in the state of Louisiana.
The Corbett Awards have been selected since 1967 by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This year's female Corbett Award winner was LSU track star Tonea Marshall making this the 10th time that LSU has swept the honors since separate male and female awards were instituted in 2000.
The Sports Awards Committee selects honorees in a variety of categories – it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year's Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame class. Overall, 24 individuals and four teams will be honored for their 2019-20 achievements.
Burrow, a native of Athens, Ohio, set the NCAA FBS record with 60 touchdown passes while leading the nation with 5,671 passing yards (an LSU and SEC record and the third most all-time) and narrowly missing setting the FBS record for completion percentage – he finished at 76.3 percent as he completed 402 of 527 passes (Texas' Colt McCoy set the mark at 76.7 percent in 2008).
Most impressively, he led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season including a dominant 42-25 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship victory over defending champion Clemson. Burrow was named the Most Outstanding Player of the championship game after throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns.
"I still can't believe how everything came together for me at LSU," Burrow said. "I had the opportunity to join an amazing team and together we reached and surpassed all of our goals. The state of Louisiana embraced me along the way and became a second home to me. To be recognized as the top athlete in the state is a tremendous honor and I want to thank my teammates and coaches as well as everyone who supported me."
For the season, Burrow earned nearly every national honor possible – he won the Heisman Trophy, the AP National Player of the Year award, the Manning Award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O'Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award as well as being a unanimous First-Team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Despite only playing two seasons at LSU after transferring from Ohio State, Burrow completely rewrote the Tiger record books. He owns school career records for total yards (9,332), touchdown passes (76), completion percentage (.685), passing yards per game (305.9), 300-yard passing games (15), 400-yard passing games (4) and touchdowns responsible for (88: 12 rush, 76 pass). He finished his career having thrown for 300 yards in nine consecutive games and having completed 20 or more passes in 18 straight games, two more LSU records.
Burrow's national championship performance followed a remarkable Playoff Semifinal effort in LSU's 63-28 obliteration of Oklahoma. He completed 29-of-39 passes for 493 yards and an SEC-record tying seven touchdowns while adding a rushing TD. His combined numbers for the two CFP games were 60-of-88 (.682) for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as a pair of rushing scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.