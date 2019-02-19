A dream came true for Brusly's Keandre Bynum on Feb. 6.
The senior signed a national letter of intent to continue his football and academic career at Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, Arkansas.
"It meant everything because growing up, I was like one day that will be me," Bynum said of making it official on signing day. "For it to finally happen, it felt so unreal. It was important to me."
After rushing for 557 yards and three scores his senior year, Bynum will head to college to play linebacker.
Bynum played linebacker his freshman and sophomore year before switching to running back.
"As a linebacker it helped me at running back because I know what I’m supposed to do on defense and when I see this to react to that, so playing linebacker and running back, I’m knowing what linebackers are looking for," he said.
Bynum was part of a potent Panther rushing attack this season. He attributed the team's success rushing to the team's hard work and running back coach Khalil Thomas.
"Coach Thomas worked us every day at practice," he said. "Coach Thomas had us doing all type of drills. Running wise, it was all coach Thomas."
Bynum added that he's excited about an opportunity to play at the next level.
"It's a blessing," he said. "It’s something I’ve always wanted to do as a little kid and I’m thankful I get a chance to play after high school."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.