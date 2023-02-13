Very few programs can go from one win to the playoffs in one year. The Christian Academy of Louisiana in Addis (CAL) took it several steps further by going from one win to state champions.
The Crusaders capped off its amazing turnaround with a 67-43 victory over The Brighton School in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana (ACEL) Division II championship game Saturday at Louisiana Christian University.
Anthony Shepard was the game’s MVP, Talon Donnelly added 16 points and Pablo Coloma, an exchange student from Spain poured in 15 points, but you have to rewind to the beginning of the season to realize the Crusaders’ journey to the top of the basketball mountain.
The program had played only a portion of its games in its first season because of covid and last season the team earned one win.
CAL Athletic Director and Etiquette Teacher Tom Shepard said things felt a little different heading into this season.
“This year we had a combination of athleticism and certain skillsets that we didn’t have before,” he said.
Head coach Terrance Watkins and Mark Hebert were the two coaches who have helped lead the program since the beginning. The staff added another coach midseason, which Shepard said helped the team take off to a new level.
“We brought in RJ (Roderick) Davis and RJ brought the component of defense and certain offensive skillsets to the team that we were lacking,” Shepard said. “That combination helped us gel.”
The Crusaders started the season with a few come-from-behind victories, which earned the team the “cardiac kids” nickname.
The team won its first game of the season, which equaled last year’s win total and Shepard said the excitement rivaled a championship victory.
“They pull off their first win and you could’ve sworn they won the championship,” he said with a chuckle. “They weren’t used to it. It was a special moment.”
The team continued to improve throughout the season and proved to be a legitimate championship-caliber team, which was evidenced by the team’s 9-4 record, good enough to earn the No. 1 seed in the Division II bracket.
The team’s success helped Watkins earn Coach of the Year, while Anthony Shepard and Coloma earned spots on the All-State team.
“You can’t say enough about the excitement level for this team,” Tom Shepard said. “It’s like a Cinderella story in real life.”
CAL athletics only had cross country and track before basketball came along. The school, which currently has an enrollment of around 140 students is building a facility primed to hold 1600 students.
With expansion looming, Tom Shepard said he expects the athletic programs to continue to expand as well.
“We’re a school in the middle of expanding and we’re trying to build a legacy,” he said. “I think we did that in the running world but we’re looking to expand in other sports to give kids the discipline and structure they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.