The season doesn’t start until next spring, but baseball was at the forefront last week at Port Allen High.
Head baseball coach Brian Bass hosted the Brian Bass baseball camps last week.
The camps were broken up into two sessions: 8 to12-year olds and 4 to 7-year olds.
Bass said his 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old niece were some of the reasons for the camp session with the younger kids, along with interest from other parents.
“I wanted to make a camp for them,” he said. “I thought they (camps) turned out really well. With this being my first year doing it, you just don’t know what to expect. A lot of the baseball camps around are just travel ball guys. This was a rec ball version of that.”
The older group yielded 25 campers, while the younger group produced 30 participants.
Bass said the camps were structured around his practices at the high school level.
The campers worked on baserunning techniques, dynamic stretching, throwing, defense and hitting.
“This was a good chance for me to go back and love the kids after moving to the high school level,” Bass said. “I wanted to become a kid again in the coaching world. I’m honored to be a part of this. The community needs baseball. I’m the high school baseball coach and I want to be able to provide baseball whenever it is needed.”
The coach said future camps will likely have more involvement from his high school players and to be there whenever there is a need for baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.