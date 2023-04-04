The Brusly softball team is in the midst of an eight-game winning streak after a 15-4 win over West Feliciana Monday night in Brusly.
The Lady Panthers defeated West Feliciana 4-3 at home on March 30 to clinch the district championship.
Since the district title victory, Brusly beat Parkview 14-4 the next day before beating Zachary 11- 8 and Thomas Jefferson 7-1 on Saturday.
In Monday’s win, freshman shortstop Emma Loupe blasted two home runs and drove in five runs. Halsey Coco also hit a two-run homer.
Ryleigh Carline got the win, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts.
During the game last Thursday against West Feliciana, Laila Clark smacked her 26th career home run, which broke the school record for most home runs in a career that was held by Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, who is currently playing at Southeastern.
Clark added to her total with a home run against Parkview on Friday and one Saturday against Thomas Jefferson for 28 total.
“It means a lot because I’ve worked my butt off for this,” Clark said after Friday’s win over Parkview. “It feels amazing. Shoutout to my teammates because they always push me and Shoutout to everyone who has had my back.”
Brusly sits at 24-6 on the season after Monday’s victory. The team suffered back-to-back losses on March 18th in Sulphur against Anacoco and Iowa and coach Beau Bouvier made a key lineup adjustment that coincides with the team’s winning streak.
He moved Clark up to the leadoff spot after she hit in the three spot for most of the year.
“This is 27 (homeruns) for her in two and a half years,” Bouvier said on Friday after the win over Parkview. “That’s why she’s at the one spot. We want her up as much as possible. It took her a while to get going with basketball but she’s starting to really get some good cuts.”
Clark said moving to the top of the order was an adjustment that she’s starting to get used to.
“It was a major adjustment because I was used to having someone on base or out and now I’m leading off so I have to be a leader and step up,” she said. “You basically dictate the pace of the game, so it’s different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.