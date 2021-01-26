DENHAM SPRINGS — Brusly hadn’t played a lot of games on the road, but the team handled itself well Monday night.
After shaking off a slow start, Brusly (19-8) pulled away in the third quarter for a convincing 44-25 victory over Denham Springs.
Brusly freshman Laila Clark led Brusly with a game-high 26 points. Emma Fabre added six for the Lady Panthers.
“I told them we’re treating each game like a playoff game because we hadn’t played a lot of road games so we had to treat it like playoff prep, just in case we go on the road,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “I told them at halftime this is the time when you gotta have that killer instinct. You got them on the ropes, you gotta throw the punch and they delivered.”
Brusly led 9-6 after one quarter and 19-12 at halftime. Both teams turned the ball over frequently and went through stretches in the first half without scoring.
Brusly outscored Denham Springs (12-12) 16-9 in the third quarter and the Lady Panthers built a 32-17 thanks to Emma Fabre’s steal and fast break layup late in the third.
Denham Springs mustered four points in the fourth quarter as Brusly continued to build its lead. The win marked the second straight victory for Brusly after falling by one point to Madison Prep last week.
Brusly’s next game will be Friday against Port Allen.
