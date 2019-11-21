A long ride awaits Port Allen on Friday, but the toughest part of the trip may come when they arrive at their destination.
A potential roadblock to the Mercedes Benz Superdome awaits the Pelicans when they face No. 2 seed Ferriday (10-1, 6-0), in second-round Class 2A playoff action. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Pelicans will face a Trojan squad that has outscored its opponents 577-73 this season under head coach Stanley Smith.
Ferriday will likely pose the biggest challenge yet this season for the Pelicans (5-6, 3-2), who hope their visit to Louisiana’s music hotbed will leave FHS singing the blues.
“We’ve seen them on film, and they’re not to be taken lightly,” Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said. “They’re a very well-coached team and it’s going to be a huge challenge for us.
“We’re up for that challenge,” he said. “We all understand what lies ahead of us, and our team knows that getting to the next level means that teams like this are what we have to face to get there,”
A 35-22 loss to 5A squad Alexandria Senior High was the only blemish on the schedule for FHS. It was also the most points the Trojans allowed in a single game.
The Trojans held Plaquemine to 14 points the following week and followed with consecutive shutouts against Sicily Island (a score of 58-0) and Rayville (50-0).
After a 58-14 win against General Trass in Lake Providence, FHS allowed less than 10 points per game in the remainder of the regular season schedule.
The onslaught continued last week when FHS routed Vinton 58-0.
Standouts for Ferriday include senior quarterbacks Kobe Dillon (6-1, 195) and Sebastian Turner (5-9, 175), senior wide receiver Justin Burns (5-9, 150), junior wide receiver Elijah White (5-11, 155), senior defensive end Roosevelt Davis (6-5, 250), senior defensive tackle Kendrick Carter (5-9, 242) and sophomore defensive tackle Dontavious Henderson (6-4, 330).
