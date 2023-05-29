University High graduate TJ Clayton was recruited to play basketball and Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.
A little over one year into his college career, he realized basketball might not have been the sport he was most gifted at.
Clayton’s connection to the West side, albeit a small one, is through his father, also known as District Attorney Tony Clayton.
Despite only running track in college for a little over one year, TJ Clayton finished his track season in sixth place in the 100-meter dash in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships that wrapped up on May 27 in Rochester, New York.
“I got recruited to play basketball and freshman year, we had a conference championship for track and the track coach went to my basketball coach and said we need somebody who can jump high for a week,” the neuroscience major recalled. “My coach delegated me to do that.”
Clayton said he competed in a few meets his sophomore year. Then, an injury to a teammate prompted him to show his potential as a sprinter.
“During conference (meet), my best friend at the time got hurt, and I was an alternate,” he said. “I had to fill in, so with no training, I ran a 10.89 and they were like, you need to stick with this and stop playing basketball. From there, I didn’t look back. I put down the basketball and picked up the spikes.”
Clayton took home a fifth-place finish in that race back in April 2022. From there, he said he began to try to perfect the craft.
“It was a lot of research and I have to credit Aaron Earnest; he’s a star-studded sprinter. He ran at LSU,” Clayton said. “He took me under his wing last summer and kind of jumpstarted the battery for my track career. From there, I started doing a lot of my own research and applying it.”
In the 2023 outdoor season, the junior won four of the nine meets he competed in the 100 and finished second in another. In last week’s national meet, he finished sixth with a time of 10.44, his personal best.
“Pure adrenaline,” he said of his last race. “I can’t even recall the race, if I’m being honest. I got the blocks, said a prayer, the gun went off and I’m making sure I’m not at the end of the line. I look up, 10.47. I got the school record that my teammate Luke Gerzon set.”
Clayton said he’ll take some time off and start building back up after the break. A focus will be his upper body and quads.
He is currently in Italy studying abroad.
“People don’t really realize that your upper body plays a huge part in how fast you run,” he said. “All of the elite sprinters are very big in the upper body. In the 100, you have to have a lot of power output. The plan is to build back up to a point where I peak later in the season. Hopefully, championship season, get a national championship next year.”
District Attorney Clayton is a proud father.
“So proud of this kid,” he said. “His best accomplishment thus far is not his athleticism, but his 3.5 GPA in pre-med. Credit should go to ELC (early learning center (Ms. Lisa Byrd) and (Ms. Dot Rumfolo from U-High). They deserve the academic credit. However, as per the athleticism, hate to do this to my wife’s side of his DNA, but I think he got that part from my lineage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.