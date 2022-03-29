MONROE – Four years have not changed many things for the Port Allen girls powerlifting program.
The squad brought home its fourth consecutive Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV state title and ninth overall for the program last Friday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, on the campus of University of Louisiana-Monroe.
PAHS led the pack with 57 points, while formidable foes Pope John Paul II and Northlake Christian placed second (44) and third (41), respectively. D’Arbonne Woods Charter, Delhi Charter, Doyle, Many, Lakeview, St. Thomas Aquinas and Springfield rounded out the top 10 in the 15-squad competition.
“It was a great meet for us,” Port Allen head coach Brian Bizette said. “We built this team when we started this year and we had a great year with good leadership from the girls, who took ownership with the team.
“Hats off to these kids,” he said. “They put in many hours of hard work in the weight room, and they’ve been disciplined every step of the way – it paid off today.”
Seniors Alexis Alford and Sulma Camaja commanded the spotlight with their fourth consecutive championships.
“We’re going to miss them,” Bizette said. “They left their mark on powerlifting at Port Allen.”
Camaja and Alford were named All-State lifters.
Alford topped the 148-pound weight class with a total of 905 pounds on three lifts – 335 on the squat, 205 on the bench press and 365 on the deadlift.
She broke four state records on the way to being named Most Outstanding Lifter.
She made history in February when she signed with Blue Mountain College, which made her the first PAHS student to sign a collegiate powerlifting scholarship.
The scholarship made it imperative to prove her worth at last week’s meeting, Alford said.
“This meet literally meant everything for me, knowing I was concluding my high school career and just being a leader, knowing I had to finish so strong as I begin my collegiate career,” she said. “I needed to go out with a bang.”
Camaja led the 97-pound division with a total of 605 pounds – 235 pounds. on the squat, 110 pounds on the bench and 250 pounds on the deadlift.
“It was hard, but we did it,” she said. “I’ll miss this.”
Jaylynn Netter topped the 132-pound division with a total list of 810 pounds – 320 on the squat, 165 on the bench and 325 on the deadlift. Alyric James had a 710 pound total.
The Lady Pelicans also flexed their muscles in the 220-pound division, which was led by Corrine Purdue. She topped her weight class with a total 845 pounds, including 330 pounds each on the squat and dead lift and 185 pounds on the bench.
Kierra Talley led the super heavyweights with a total of 890 pounds – 340 on the squat and deadlift and 210 pounds on the bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.