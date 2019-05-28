As a freshman, Brusly’s Mary-Cathryn (MC) Comeaux set goals for herself academically and athletically as a two-sport athlete in volleyball and softball.
Four years later, she can confidently say those goals were accomplished.
Comeaux capped off a sensational senior season as arguably the best pitcher in the state with a Class 3A softball championship last month. Comeaux also excelled in volleyball and in the classroom and the icing on the cake came last week when she was named The Advocate’s Girls Athlete of the Year.
A perk of winning the award was the opportunity to meet Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
“I was kind of star-struck, Comeaux said with a chuckle. It was awesome. He said hey to me and I couldn’t believe it.”
Comeaux got started playing T-ball at a young age. From that experience and having two older sisters, Carlie and Camryn, she was able to use the value of hard work to excel in the field of play and in the classroom.
“My two older sisters always played softball and they’ve always supported me,” she said. “My dad was always my coach. “We’re truly a softball family.”
Before her senior softball season began, Comeaux signed with Southeastern Louisiana last November to pitch at the collegiate level. Comeaux said she passed on the opportunity to play at the University of Louisiana at Monroe like her older sister Carlie to play at Southeastern.
“It was close to home,” she said. “It had a small school environment that I liked.”
Her father, Jory Comeaux was able to share all of his daughter’s best moments on the softball field throughout her career including last month’s state championship. Although he said he has retired from coaching, he said he won’t pass up the opportunity to watch his youngest daughter play at the college level.
“It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “Wherever she was going to play, I was going to be there. It just makes it a little easier now. We just have to go down I-12 to get to Hammond to watch her play. I don’t plan on missing her games.”
The accolades have been nothing new for MC Comeaux who earned academic all-state honors in both sports her senior year.
In volleyball, she earned first-team all-district honors in 2017 and 2018 and also received the defensive MVP in 2017 and the Brusly coaches award in 2018.
“My goal for volleyball was just to play,” Comeaux said. “I didn’t play much my freshman and sophomore year, but I was able to play a lot my junior and senior year.”
In softball, Comeaux led the Panthers in the circle and the batter's box. During her senior season, she posted a 25-1 record, a 0.56 ERA and had 288 strikeouts while batting .486 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs. A three-time all-district, all-Metro, and all-state player, she was the most valuable player of the Class 3A title game after Brusly defeated Caldwell Parish 3-2.
It was the school’s first state title since 2013, which both her sisters were a part of.
She was also the District 6-3A MVP and All-Metro MVP this season.
Brusly softball coach Beau Bouvier said Comeaux was the type of player coaches want to have.
“She’s (Comeaux) one of those players as a coach that you want to have the opportunity to coach,” he said. “She doesn’t worry about the individual awards. We told her if we won, the awards would come. She’s a humble kid.”
Comeaux said her goals for softball entering high school were different from volleyball.
“I just wanted to have a great career,” she said. “Everybody had always told me I could do great things and I wanted to work hard to prove them right.”
It’s safe to say she did.
