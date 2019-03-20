One swing of the bat sealed a Brusly comeback in extra innings and propelled the Lady Panthers to a 19-0 record this season.
On the second pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning, Mary-Cathryn Comeaux hit a walk-off home run over the center field fence to give Brusly a 4-3 win over the Holden Lady Rockets Tuesday night in Brusly in a battle of top-ranked teams in their respective classes.
“I was battling her (Holden pitcher Olivia Lackie) all night seeing the pitches and I couldn’t pull the trigger and that time I just did and I just swung as hard as I could and it did well,” Comeaux said. “It’s amazing. My dad on first base was like ‘run, run, run’ because he didn’t know if it was over or not and I was like ‘I felt it off the bat.’ It felt great.”
It was a pitching duel between South Alabama commit Lackie and Comeaux with baserunners hard to come by for either team.
The Lady Rockets scored first in the fifth inning on Lackie’s single to center field that scored two runs.
Taylor Barfield scored on a Brusly error in the sixth, which gave Holden (15-4) a 3-0 advantage.
Angel Bradford’s single in the bottom half of the sixth put Brusly on the board and two batters later, Kameryn Adkins sent a line-drive double to left field that scored two runs and tied the game at 3-3.
Holden threatened to take a lead in the seventh, but Brusly catcher Caroline Gassie tagged out Taylor Douglas at home to preserve the tie setting up Comeaux’s walk-off in extra innings.
“We have a motto, we fight and no matter what, if we have ball left to play, we’re going to fight,” said Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier. “We just wanted a chance. We had to get runners on base. She’s a very good pitcher. Committed to South Alabama so we knew what we were in for. Last year we beat them 2-0. One base hit scored two runs.
“We knew we just needed base runners and once we had it, a couple of things happened,” he added. We got a couple of good hits. We got a good little double that scored two and then we got our two, three, four hitters up. There’s a reason why they’re at the top and she (Comeaux) proved why she’s No. 2 (in the lineup).”
Brusly finished the game with six hits. Comeaux earned the win going eight innings and allowing three runs (none earned) on seven hits and 15 strikeouts.
Lackie allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits with 13 strikeouts.
“In my opinion, they’re going to win the state title in their class,” Bouvier said. “They’re tough as can be. That’s why we play these games to prepare us for what we’ll see in the future.”
