The Brusly bats got the offense going early and pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux set the tone in the field during the Lady Panthers' 10-0 win in five innings at home over Zachary to kick off the 2019 season.
"You just want to come out here play well and be dominant," said Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier. "Our pitcher was on. She was really on and we scored two runs in the first inning. We just kept on going with it. You want it to be like that. It was a good start."
Brusly got two runs on the board in the first inning and didn't let up in the bottom half of the second.
After Comeaux struck out the side in both the first and second innings, Brusly loaded the bases and a walk scored another run to give the Lady Panthers a 3-0 lead.
Singles from Angel Bradford and Baylee Weems scored two runs apiece to put the score at 7-0.
Claire Suter's double in the fifth scored a run and she later scored on an error. The game-clinching run came off of Weems' single off the wall.
Comeaux struck out the first nine batters she faced and ended the game with a no-hitter along with 11 strikeouts. She walked one Lady Bronco.
"It was really great," Comeaux said. "I was nervous going into it, first game jitters. I was just happy to dominate and get it (ball) there."
Bradford went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Kameryn Adkins had three hits in three at-bats. Weems had two hits and three RBIs.
Brusly takes the field Thursday against St. John. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
