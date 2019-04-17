The sixteenth seeded St. James Lady Cats provided a stiff test for top-seeded Brusly, but the Lady Panthers figured out the answers to move on to the next round.
Brusly (32-2) capitalized on two errors, which resulted in a three-run third inning. The Lady Panthers added two more runs in the sixth to earn a 5-0 win over St. James in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at My-U Field in Brusly.
“We knew their pitcher was very good. We knew that when we had the opportunity to score runs we needed to take advantage of them and we did,” said Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier. “They muffed a couple of plays and we took advantage of them.”
Brusly did enough offensively, but it was Mary-Cathryn Comeaux and the Brusly defense that was able to stifle the St. James bats.
Comeaux was dominant in the circle with 12 strikeouts. The Lady Cats mustered only one hit, which came in the seventh inning and two base runners in the sixth. With two on base and two outs in the top of the sixth, Comeaux forced Kiri Parker to fly out to right field to end the threat.
Trystan Tregre’s single down the first base line opened the seventh for St. James. Comeaux struck out the next three batters to end the game and send Brusly into the quarterfinals to take on No. 8 South Beauregard in Longville on Saturday at 4 p.m.
“I felt like we were very prepared coming into this game,” Comeaux said. “We had good practices the past two days. Caroline (Gassie Brusly catcher) called a great game and we just got it done.
“Everything was working pretty much,” Comeaux continued. “I was keeping them off balance and throwing everything I had.”
Comeaux’s double to right field put Brusly on the board in the third. Gassie hit a line drive to right field and reached base on an error. Two runners scored to put the score at 3-0.
After getting out of the jam in the top half of the sixth, the Lady Panthers added two more insurance runs by way of Britt Bourgoyne’s RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Angel Bradford.
Saylor Young had two hits in three at-bats in a game that was closer than the seeding might have indicated.
“We needed to play one of these teams right here,” Bouvier said. “They’re not a 16 seed and that’s what I told the coach after the game. We shouldn’t have met in the second round of the playoffs.”
Tuesday night’s win marked the final game at My-U Field for the Brusly seniors as the quest for a state championship continues.
“It’s very bittersweet,” Comeaux said. “We played hard, we tried as hard as we could and hopefully we can get another win to make it to state.”
