Sometimes great things come out of unfortunate situations in sports.
That was the story behind Mary-Cathryn Comeaux’s rise to arguably the best softball pitcher in the state.
The story begins three years ago, Comeaux’s freshman year.
“I went into high school trying to be the starting center fielder,” Comeaux said. “I did not see myself being a pitcher at all.”
The softball gods had other plans.
Comeaux’s older sister, Camryn, who was a senior pitcher at the time, suffered a hamstring injury against defending champion Florien and her younger sister was thrust into action.
“I was so nervous,” she recalled. “I just went out there and threw hard and I did pretty good.”
The younger Comeaux helped the Lady Panthers secure a 3-0 win that day, but that was the last day Mary-Cathryn Comeaux could view herself as just an outfielder.
Three years later, Comeaux helped lead Brusly to a Class 3A championship and was named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and the Outstanding Player on the LSWA Class 3A All-State team.
She added another award to her trophy case.
The Southeastern Louisiana signee added the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Miss Softball award.
She finished 25-1 with a 0.56 ERA and 288 strikeouts in 163 innings. She batted .500 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 29 runs scored and 36 RBIs.
Despite the recognition, Comeaux still sports an unassuming attitude.
“I’m starting to realize I’m pretty good,” she said. “I’m guessing a lot of people think that I’m a good player.”
Comeaux is the only Miss Softball award winner and Louisiana Gatorade Player of the year from Brusly.
She follows Ouachita Parish’s Abby Allen who won the award in 2018.
